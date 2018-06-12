Tsipras to brief President on FYROM name issue after call with Zaev
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Tuesday afternoon to brief him on a possible deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the long-running name dispute, following a phone call his counterpart Zoran Zaev.
The meeting follows a phone call with Zaev, in which the two leaders sought to bridge their differences on pending issues from Monday's phone conversation.