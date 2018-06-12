NEWS |

 
Tsipras to brief President on FYROM name issue after call with Zaev

TAGS: Politics, Diplomacy

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Tuesday afternoon to brief him on a possible deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the long-running name dispute, following a phone call his counterpart Zoran Zaev.

The meeting follows a phone call with Zaev, in which the two leaders sought to bridge their differences on pending issues from Monday's phone conversation. 

