US embassy condemns attacks against AHU, calls for arrest of perpetrators

The US embassy in Athens on Tuesday strongly condemned the two attacks on the Hellenic American Union offices in Thessaloniki and Athens by anarchist groups who support hunger-striker and jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.



“We strongly condemn the recent attacks on American educational institutions in Thessaloniki and Athens,” the embassy said in a tweet.



“We urge our Greek law enforcement partners to protect these institutions and bring the perpetrators to justice.”



On Monday, members of an unknown anti-establishment group burst into the building housing the HAU in Thessaloniki and sprayed slogans in favour of Koufodinas.



Earlier on Tuesday, ten individuals smashed the glass entrance of the HAU on Massalias street in central Athens and threw flyers before fleeing the scene.