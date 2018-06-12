Deal has been reached with FYROM, name will be erga omnes, gov't source says

Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) have reached an agreement on the name of the country that fulfills all the conditions set by the Greek government and will be used erga omnes, government sources said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is briefing President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on the deal achieved with Greece's northern neighbor at the Presidential Mansion.



The source said more details would follow soon.



According to media, Tsipras will inform the Greek public on the deal in a televised address at 7 p.m.



The breakthrough in the talks on the long-running name dispute came after a second phone call from FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev to Tsipras earlier on Tuesday to resolve pending issues from Monday's call.