Hospital work stoppage on Wednesday

TAGS: Protest, Strike

Staff at public hospitals will walk off the job from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday to push their demand for better working conditions.

According to the union of public hospital workers (POEDIN), the employees are working in deplorable conditions and are demanding wage increases, further training as well as an expansion of benefits.

Workers will gather outside the Health Ministry in Athens at noon. 

