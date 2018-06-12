Flood aid approved for western Attica

The Attica Regional Authority has announced works to the tune of 6.7 million euros to repair damage wrought by the catastrophic floods in Mandra, western Attica, on November 15 last year.



Regional Governor Rena Dourou and the Mayor of Mandra-Eidyllia Ioanna Kriekouki approved 4.35 million euros to repair damage to existing roads and pavements in Mandra.



Another 2.35 million euros will be allocated for the upgrade of squares and communal areas with a view to improving citizens’ quality of life.