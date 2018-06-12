UN's Nimetz: Name deal will bring 'mutual benefits,' create 'strategic partnership'

United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz has welcomed a deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name dispute, saying that the agreement will bring “mutual benefits.”

In a statement released Tuesday, Nimetz voiced his confidence that the agreement will strengthen relations between the two Balkan neighbors “and especially between their people.”

“In that context, I am encouraged by the dedication of both governments to deliver mutual benefits for all their citizens through the establishment of a strategic partnership as a basis for intensified cooperation across all sectors,” the American diplomat added.



FYROM agreed to change its name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia after reaching a historic deal with Greece on their decades-old dispute over the ex-Yugoslav republic's name, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev confirmed on Tuesday.

Here is the full statement by Matthew Nimetz:

“I warmly welcome the announcement by Prime Ministers Tsipras and Zaev on finding a mutually acceptable solution to the “name” issue. I would like to congratulate the parties for reaching a successful conclusion to the talks and for resolving the difference between them.



I have no doubt this agreement will lead to a period of enhanced relations between the two neighboring countries and especially between their people. In that context, I am encouraged by the dedication of both governments to deliver mutual benefits for all their citizens through the establishment of a strategic partnership as a basis for intensified cooperation across all sectors.



It has been an honor having the role of facilitator between the two parties and I want to pay tribute to the Secretary-General for his unwavering support and deep interest, and to other colleagues in the United Nations for their valuable contributions to the process. I would also like to mention my distinguished predecessor, the late Cyrus Vance, whose important work in the Balkans made a lasting contribution to peace in that region.



Above all, I want to congratulate and commend the two Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ministers Dimitrov and Kotzias, who have demonstrated leadership, vision and determination in the negotiating process and never faltered in their efforts to reach a mutually beneficial solution for their own nation but also for the broader region.”