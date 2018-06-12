NATO chief welcomes 'historic' Greece-FYROM name deal

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg welcomed on Tuesday the deal achieved between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the latter's name, calling it “historic.”



“I warmly welcome the agreement reached between Prime Ministers Tsipras and [Zoran] Zaev on a solution to the name dispute between Athens and Skopje," he said in a statement following news of the agreement.

"This historic agreement is testament to many years of patient diplomacy, and to the willingness of these two leaders to solve a dispute which has affected the region for too long,” he added.



Stoltenberg called on the two countries to finalize the agreement reached by the two leaders.



“This will set Skopje on its path to NATO membership. And it will help to consolidate peace and stability across the wider Western Balkans,” he said.