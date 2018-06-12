ATHEX: Most morning gains vanish

Despite strong growth in the morning thanks to the prospects of agreements on debt relief and the name dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Greek stock market only registered moderate gains at the end of Tuesday’s trading. However, the benchmark put an end to its four-session losing streak.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 762.43 points, adding 0.46 percent to Monday’s 758.96 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.56 percent to 2,006.87 points, while the small-cap index contracted 0.34 percent.

Bank stocks presented a mixed picture as their index declined 0.12 percent. Piraeus Bank rose 0.78 percent, Eurobank grew 0.48 percent, National slipped 0.38 percent and Alpha conceded 0.65 percent.

Sarantis jumped 3.50 percent and Hellenic Petroleum improved 2.05 percent.

In total 53 stocks notched up gains, 46 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44 million euros, up from Monday’s 37.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index shrank 0.25 percent to close at 68.97 points.