Trash collection suspended in Attica

Authorities on Tuesday suspended garbage collections in the broader Attica region due to structural problems at the capital’s main landfill at Fyli in northwestern Attica.



Authorities said they had taken measures to prevent a collapse at the landfill by easing the burden on the cracking section of the dump, adding that static problems had deteriorated as a result of heavy rainfall on Sunday.



Garbage collectors will start depositing rubbish at a new section inside the landfill as of Thursday.



Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou came under fire from the head of regional opposition, Giannis Sgouros, who said that the incident highlighted that waste management in the country’s most populous region was in a “critical state.”