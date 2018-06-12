The rise in hotel prices at popular holiday destinations such as Myconos and Santorini is turning Greeks to alternative options again this summer. The average length of their vacations remains rather short as most disposable incomes are still particularly low, according to a survey and analysis by the Trivago website reflecting Greeks’ online searches for this summer.

The average cost of an overnight stay that Greeks will pay comes to almost 137 euros for a double room, which is 11 percent higher than last year, while their holidays will average out at five-and-a-half days, as was the case in 2017.

Greeks’ top choice for the June-August period is the town of Skiathos on the Sporades island of the same name, with an average cost of 120 euros per night and an average stay of 4.9 days. This is followed by Parga, in western Greece, the city of Hania on Crete, and the towns of Skopelos and Naxos.

Among Greeks’ top 10 choices are also Adamantas on the island of Milos, Aghia Marina in Attica, Naoussa on Paros and Pefkohori in Halkidiki, Central Macedonia.