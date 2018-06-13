US welcomes ‘historic’ name deal, says ready to support agreement

Washington has welcomed a deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on the name issue with a State Department statement saying that “the historic agreement… will benefit both countries and bolster regional security and prosperity.”

It also praised the prime ministers of the two countries, Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev, for showing “vision, courage and persistence” in their efforts to reach a mutually acceptable settlement.

The US is “ready to support this agreement,” it said, while praising UN envoy Matthew Nimetz for his efforts.

Below is the full statement issued by the State Department:

“The United States congratulates Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev and welcomes the historic agreement to resolve the name dispute. This resolution will benefit both countries and bolster regional security and prosperity. Prime Ministers Zaev and Tsipras demonstrated vision, courage, and persistence in their pursuit of a mutually acceptable solution. We also commend the commitment of UN mediator Matthew Nimetz for his steadfast efforts over more than two decades to end this dispute.

We stand ready to support this agreement, as requested by the two countries.”