Head of UN hopes FYROM name deal will be a model

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the agreement between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to end their longstanding dispute over the latter’s name as “a demonstration of leadership to the wider region and beyond.”



Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras of Greece and Zoran Zaev of FYROM announced Tuesday they had agreed FYROM would be called the Republic of North Macedonia.



Their agreement still must be approved by lawmakers and voters in FYROM.



UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that Guterres “urges all citizens in both countries to come together to move the process forward.”



Dujarric said the secretary-general “hopes that parties to other protracted conflicts may be inspired by this development to work towards negotiated settlements without further delay.”