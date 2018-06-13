Kotzias to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday as he will be in Moscow on a working visit.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.30 a.m., ahead of a joint press briefing set for an hour later.

The two top diplomats are expected to discuss the current state and prospects for bilateral relations between Greece and Russia, as well as developments in the wider region.

At 4 p.m., Kotzias will be appointed honorary professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).



Meanwhile, at 6.30 p.m., the Greek foreign minister will meet with the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.

