Cyprus hails FYROM name deal, sees gains for Greece

Nicosia has welcomed an agreement between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name issue announced Tuesday.

In comments to state broadcaster RIK, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou described it as an “important deal” that is expected to generate many “national gains” for Greece.

On Tuesday, Athens and Skopje said they had settled on the name Republic of North Macedonia, or Severna Makedonija. Greece had objected to the name “Macedonia,” fearing territorial claims on its eponymous northern region.