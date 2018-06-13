NEWS |

 
NEWS

Cyprus hails FYROM name deal, sees gains for Greece

TAGS: Cyprus, Diplomacy

Nicosia has welcomed an agreement between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name issue announced Tuesday.

In comments to state broadcaster RIK, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou described it as an “important deal” that is expected to generate many “national gains” for Greece.

On Tuesday, Athens and Skopje said they had settled on the name Republic of North Macedonia, or Severna Makedonija. Greece had objected to the name “Macedonia,” fearing territorial claims on its eponymous northern region.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 