Austria's Kurz says sees clear prospect for FYROM in EU

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that Austria thought the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia had a chance of joining the European Union after Athens and Skopje reached an agreement on Tuesday to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name.

Under the deal, the FYROM prime minister said his country would officially be called the Republic of North Macedonia.

"As the Republic of Austria, we see clear prospects for all of the West Balkans and of course for Macedonia in the EU," Kurz told a news conference during a visit to Berlin.

[Reuters]

