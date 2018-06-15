Greek Silent Masterpieces | Athens | July 14

The Greek Festival and the Greek Film Archive present two silent films that helped change the course of cinema in this country in a double bill at the open-air Herod Atticus Theater. Orestis Laskos's “Daphnis & Chloe” from 1931, based on the only known work of the 2nd century AD Greek writer Longus, is hailed as the first European film with a nude scene. The second film is “Astero,” a bucolic romance from 1929 directed by Dimitris Gaziadis, which was discovered by the archive in storage with French subtitles. The event starts at 9 p.m. and the screenings will feature original live music composed by Filippos Tsalachouris. Tickets start at 5 euros and can be booked on www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.928.2900