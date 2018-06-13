Two charged in connection to Hellenic American Union attack

Police on Wednesday charged two people detained in connection to the attack at the Hellenic American Union (HAU) in Athens on Tuesday with aggravated damages, theft, grievous bodily harm and contempt.



The 26-year-old man and the 23-year-old woman were identified by police using CCTV footage. When they were detained, police found on them a sledgehammer, a balaclava, two pairs of gloves and six paint cannisters.



The man is believed to be the person who smashed the glass entrance of the HAU and has a previous record of arrests and detentions.



During a search at the woman's house, police found and confiscated a Glock pistol, two magazines, 100 cartridges of 9 mm, a bulletproof vest, a handgun case and three gas masks.



According to information, the 23-year-old has a long history of activity in anarchism, participating in actions with members of the anti-establishment groups Revolutionary Struggle and the Conspiracy of Cells of Fire, and was among those detained in a previous attack at the HAU.



The two will be led before the prosecutor later in the day.