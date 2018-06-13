FYROM president says he will not sign name deal with Greece

The President of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Gjorge Ivanov decried on Wednesday the deal reached with Greece on the long-running name dispute, saying it is "detrimental" and that he will not approve it.

"The text is detrimental for the Republic of Macedonia," he was quoted as saying in a televised address, one day after Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev announced they had reached an agreement after months of talks.



Commenting on a meeting he had earlier with Zaev and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, he said he told them they alone bear the responsibility for the deal they brought.

"It's an unacceptable deal that violates the laws and the Constitution," he said.