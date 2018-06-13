NEWS |

 
New service links Thessaloniki, Sporades, Volos

The Superspeed and Supercat vessels will begin services on Friday linking the Sporades chain of islands in the central Aegean with the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The daily routes will link the town of Volos on the mainland with Thessaloniki, via the islands of Skiathos, Skopelos, Alonisos and Skiathos.

