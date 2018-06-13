Bus, trolley and metro disruptions on Thursday

Commuters in Athens will face disruptions on Thursday as bus, metro and trolley bus services will be disrupted by work stoppages in protest over a series of grievances, including the package of fiscal measures which is due to be voted through Parliament in the evening.



More specifically, the metro will not run between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. while services will halt early at 9 p.m.



Buses, including those to and from Athens International Airport, will be out of service from noon until 5 p.m. while trolley buses will stop between noon and 6 p.m.



The metro workers union (SELMA) said in a statement that it is taking action to denounce the new measures that will make life even more difficult for the people, while the ultra-wealthy will get tax exemptions.



“The so-called medium-term program which will be in force until 2022 is in fact an intermediate link for the continuation of the memorandums,” SELMA said, adding that the new measure are tantamount to a fourth bailout after the current one expires in August.



For their part, bus workers will walk off the job to attend a general meeting of employees to discuss ways to prevent the imminent closure of the bus depot at Elliniko in southern Athens.