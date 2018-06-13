Exam cheat disqualified in Kos
Online
A 17-year-old girl on the Aegean island of Kos was disqualified on Wednesday from one of her university entrance exams after she was caught with a device in her ear that allowed her to communicate with a relative who was helping her cheat.
A 17-year-old girl on the Aegean island of Kos was disqualified on Wednesday from one of her university entrance exams after she was caught with a device in her ear that allowed her to communicate with a relative who was helping her cheat.
The incident took place while she was sitting her history exam.
According to reports, teachers realized what was happening because they could hear the voice of the relative, who was speaking loudly.