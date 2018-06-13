Two charged with negligence for starting fires

Two people were arrested on Wednesday on charges of negligence that led to fires on Tuesday on the eastern Aegean island of Chios and in Lamia, central Greece.

Police said the 48-year-old man arrested on Chios was doing agricultural work in the area of Kalamoti when the fire started.



The second suspect, aged 46, was also doing farm work in a forested area in Kamilovrisi in Lamia at the time the blaze began.

They were to appear before local prosecutors on Wednesday.