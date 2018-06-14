An Education Ministry decision to merge the technical colleges of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace with the International Hellenic University in Thessaloniki has prompted reactions from the IHU’s administration.

The scheme, it says, means the university will be running on two different and irreconcilable tracks: maintaining its identity as an institution offering high-level postgraduate studies in the English language, mainly to non-European Union students, while juggling a much larger undergraduate program aimed at Greek students.

Plans to cast the English-language postgraduate program as an institute is also seen as demeaning to the IHU’s academic purpose.