Stoltenberg, Tusk call on Greece, FYROM not to 'waste' opportunity for solution
Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) should not throw away the opportunity to resolve the long-running name dispute, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Council President Donald Tusk said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
"We welcome the agreement reached between Prime Ministers Tsipras and Zaev yesterday on a solution to the name dispute. We hope that this unique opportunity to relaunch the wider Western Balkan region's European and Euro-Atlantic integration will not be wasted," they said.
"This agreement sets an example for others on how to consolidate peace and stability across the region," they added.