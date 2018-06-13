Stoltenberg, Tusk call on Greece, FYROM not to 'waste' opportunity for solution

Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) should not throw away the opportunity to resolve the long-running name dispute, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Council President Donald Tusk said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"We welcome the agreement reached between Prime Ministers Tsipras and Zaev yesterday on a solution to the name dispute. We hope that this unique opportunity to relaunch the wider Western Balkan region's European and Euro-Atlantic integration will not be wasted," they said.

"This agreement sets an example for others on how to consolidate peace and stability across the region," they added.