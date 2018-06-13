ATHEX: Benchmark ends higher on bank gains

After an initial drop banks enjoyed robust gains on Wednesday, leading the benchmark of the Greek stock market higher. The trigger for the second consecutive day of gains was the prospect of an agreement at next week’s Eurogroup.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 769.68 points, adding 0.95 percent to Tuesday’s 762.43 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.03 percent to 2,027.46 points.

The banks index jumped 3.51 percent, with Piraeus soaring 5.19 percent, National climbing 4.85 percent, Eurobank improving 4.12 percent and Alpha advancing 1.91 percent.

Among the other blue chips Public Power Corporation ascended 1.72 percent, Viohalco increased 1.52 percent and Lamda Development was up 1.45 percent. Fourlis Holdings declined 2.76 percent, Jumbo lost 1.41 percent and EYDAP conceded 1.35 percent.

In total 58 stocks registered gains, 34 reported losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 48.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 44 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index shrank 0.58 percent to close at 68.57 points.