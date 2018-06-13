The government claims it will use the excessive primary surplus of 2018 to reduce the maximum rate of pension cuts from 18 percent – to apply from January 2019 – or find other means of easing the pressure on the pensioners that suffer the reductions.

Addressing a conference in Brussels on Wednesday, Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou said, "We will not create any turbulence," but added that the measure "is not necessary" because the pensions are not high and the system is "sustainable."

Therefore once the country emerges from the bailout program, the government will examine this year’s fiscal margin to decide on the additional relief measures, she said.