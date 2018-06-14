Alonissos fire forces tourists to move

A large blaze burning a pine forest on the island of Alonissos, on the east coast of Greece, forced the civil protection agency to evacuate about 70 tourists from a hotel in the area of Marpouda on Wednesday night, as a precaution.



Seventeen firemen with four vehicles, two Canadair and one Super Puma helicopter are fighting the flames in the area of Gerakina Lakka, at the south of the island.

There are no winds blowing in the region of the Sporades island cluster, where Alonissos is located, but the pines helped the fire spread quickly.



Twelve more firemen and six vehicles are on the way to to Alonissos.



Speaking to state-run broadcaster ERT, island mayor Petros Vafinis claimed the fire is an arson. He said about 50-60 hectares have been burned so far.