Greek parliament votes on prior actions bill

Greek parliament will vote on Thursday on the prior actions required to conclude the country’s fourth bailout program review, in a fast-tracked procedure that started on Friday.



Lawmakers are expected to have concluded voting this afternoon so that the bill can be published in the government gazette by June 21.



The government hopes the Eurogroup meeting held on the same day will agree on a comprehensive agreement on the last program review, post-bailout supervision and the country's debt pile.



The debate started with the Democratic Coalition questioning the constitutionality of certain provisions, such as an article which provides for the transfer of cash reserves of local authorities and the Parliament into a single account.



The party said this provision will hurt their autonomy.