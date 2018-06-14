Greek unions march in Athens against prior actions bill

Labour unions marched in the centre of Athens on Thursday to protest against the draft bill on a package of measures demanded by Greece’s creditors to complete the fourth program review.



Public sector union ADEDY, who is holding a work stoppage from noon until the end of the working day, rallied at Klafthmonos square.



Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME gathered at Omonia square and marched towards Parliament.

The unions say the draft bill will suffer a new blow to pensions and sectoral collective labour agreements and called for its cancelation, as well as the abolition of the measures already passed in the previous two bailout programs.



Bus, metro and trolley bus services were also disrupted by work stoppages on Thursday in protest over a series of grievances, including the draft bill.