Anarchist group protests on Acropolis Hill over jailed N17 hitman

Anarchist group Rouvikonas raised a banner in front of the Parthenon, on the Acropolis Hill, on Thursday, to express support for jailed November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who has been on hunger strike for almost two weeks.



In a picture of the stunt posted by Rouvikonas on an anti-establishment website, three people are shown holding a long banner that reads “Greek democracy assassinates hunger striker. Furlough to D. Koufodinas.”



The group said it selected the Parthenon to “reach out to the people who have come here as tourists and choose to understand what is happening at this place where they are enjoying themselves, or at least to the people who have not left their judgement at their hotel.”



Koufodinas started a hunger strike on May 30 because authorities refused to give him a leave of absence from prison. He was transferred to an Athens hospital last week.