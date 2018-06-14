Alonissos fire partially contained, one hotel evacuated

A large blaze that started suddenly on Wednesday night in southern Alonissos was patrially contained on Thursday afternoon, though winds kept reigniting the flames.



The fire is burning a pine forest surrounding the area of Gerakini Laka.



Seventeen firemen and three fire fighting aircraft have been deployed since Wednesday and were boosted on Thursday with crews from Athens.



A five-star resort in Marpounta was evacuated by sea as a precaution late last night, following orders of the civil protection agency, as flames moved slowly towards the hotel.



Authorities boarded 70 tourists onto three boats and transferred them to the main port in Patitiri.



Speaking to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the owner of Marpunta Resort Katerina Santikou said the evacuation went smoothly and the tourists would return to the hotel during the day.