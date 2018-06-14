Important to reach deal on Greek debt at Eurogroup, says Dombrovskis

It is important for Greece and its creditors to reach an agreement at the next Eurogroup meeting on June 21 over the debt relief that will be offered to the country, EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday, after a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.



“It is important to reach agreement on debt relief measures, on what these measures will be in terms of reducing the cost of debt servicing,” he told journalists outside Maximos Mansion.



“The first and foremost of these issues [discussed with Tsipras] relates to the completion of the Greek program, which is due to end in August, and we are already working on an overall agreement at the Eurogroup in a week,” he added.



The EU official will also meet central bank governor Yiannis Stournaras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos during a two-day visit to Athens.