Greek parliament passes prior actions bill

Greek Parliament has passed a multi-bill with the prior actions required by the country’s creditors to conclude the final review of its third bailout program.

Of the 298 MPs who took part in the vote, 154 voted in favor and 144 against the bill. Two deputies were absent from the vote.



The bill includes a raft of reforms on issues ranging from pension cuts to health care and tax reforms.

During the parliamentary debate ahead of the vote, around 3,000 demonstrators marched through central Athens in protest.

