Apivita joins B Corp network
Cosmetics company Apivita is the first Greek firm to receive the B Corporation certification, becoming a member of an international network of companies and organizations that aspire to combine entrepreneurship with social welfare and use the power of markets to solve social and environmental problems.
The B Corp movement is a network of purpose-driven companies using business as a force for good.