BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Apivita joins B Corp network

TAGS: Business

Cosmetics company Apivita is the first Greek firm to receive the B Corporation certification, becoming a member of an international network of companies and organizations that aspire to combine entrepreneurship with social welfare and use the power of markets to solve social and environmental problems.

The B Corp movement is a network of purpose-driven companies using business as a force for good.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 