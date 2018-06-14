Greece may revisit bond issue after Eurogroup

The Greek government could discuss the timing of a possible new bond issue after next week’s meeting of eurozone finance ministers which is expected to decide on debt relief measures for Athens, Deputy Economy Minister Alexis Haritsis has said.



Heavily indebted Greece, shut out of bond markets in 2010, has returned to the markets twice over the last 12 months in an attempt to build a cash buffer that could reassure investors after its third international bailout program ends in August.



“All our efforts are focused on the Eurogroup of the 21st [of June] where we expect to have an agreement on debt relief,” Haritsis told a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.



Asked whether Greece could issue new bonds before the end of its bailout program, he said, “Any other discussions happen after the 21st.”



[Reuters]