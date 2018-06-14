Roma girl’s killer transferred to Korydallos jail

The 34-year-old butcher who turned himself in on Monday for the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Roma girl last week in Amfissa, central Greece, was transferred to the Korydallos maximum-security prison in Athens Thursday pending trial.

The unnamed man drove out to a Roma camp near Amfissa on June 4 and shot the 13-year-old, who was standing beside his intended victim.

His lawyer told an investigative magistrate Thursday that his client had no intention of shooting the girl and that he is shattered by her death. The shooter reportedly said the girl was in the wrong place at the wrong time.