Athens police crack down on distracted driving
Athens traffic police said Thursday they meted out fines to some 259 people in one day for holding and using their cell phones while driving.
The violations were noted on Wednesday when officers hit the streets to clamp down on the phenomenon of drivers holding a mobile phone in one hand while holding the wheel with the other.
Traffic police said it is a direct cause of accidents and that it will continue to stop and fine motorists for such offenses in the future.