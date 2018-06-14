Moscovici, Centeno welcome approval of Greek reform package

EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici welcomed the approval Thursday by the Greek Parliament of a fast-track reform package to unblock bailout funds and complete a fourth and final review of Greece's loan program.



“Good news as the bill enacting several prior actions is adopted by the Hellenic Parliament! Our teams will carefully assess these and the completion of the other commitments ahead of the Europe on 21/6. Another step towards a successful conclusion of the Greek program,” Moscovici tweeted.



President of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno also congratulated Greece for clearing the last batch of economic reforms required by creditors.



“Greece continues to deliver on commitments. Another milestone completed in arrears clearance allows the ESM to disburse the pending €1 billion. Today’s ESM board decision is a good omen for the discussions on program exit in next week’s Eurogroup,” he tweeted.