ANEL to oppose both name deal and censure motion, spokesperson says

Independent Greeks (ANEL), the Greek government’s nationalist coalition partner, will oppose both the name deal with Skopje and the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras filed by New Democracy opposition, a party spokesperson said Thursday.



The party of Panos Kammenos, who is also defense minister, has said publicly in the past that it will not throw its weight behind the accord reached with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), but will not topple the SYRIZA-led government, either.



Parliament began debating the motion on Thursday. The debate is expected to last until Saturday.



Under the deal, FYROM would become formally known as “the Republic of North Macedonia.”



“I am compelled, it is my duty, to exhaust every possibility offered in the constitution to avert this development," New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.