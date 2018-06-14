N17 hitman granted leave for third time

Jailed November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who has been on hunger strike for almost two weeks, will be granted a 48-hour furlough after his health recovers, authorities said Thursday.



Koufodinas had been on a strike since May 30 because authorities refused to give him a leave of absence from prison. He was transferred to an Athens hospital last week.



Earlier Thursday, anarchist group Rouvikonas raised a banner in front of the Parthenon on the Acropolis Hill in central Athens to express support for Koufodinas.



In a picture of the stunt posted by Rouvikonas on an anti-establishment website, three people are shown holding a long banner that reads “Greek democracy assassinates hunger striker. Furlough to D. Koufodinas.”



The group said it selected the Parthenon to “reach out to the people who have come here as tourists and choose to understand what is happening at this place where they are enjoying themselves, or at least to the people who have not left their judgment at their hotel.”