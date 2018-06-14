Publisher apprehended after calling for execution of country's leaders

The publisher of fringe newspaper Makeleio, Stefanos Chios, was arrested Thursday over a title that said the Greek president, prime minister and foreign minister must all be shot in the head because of the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

The accompanying photo for the story depicts Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Alexis Tsipras and Nikos Kotzias being shot by a firing squad with a subtitle reading: “Execution squad with a bullet to their head.”

Chios, who has a history of run-ins with the law over offensive titles and language, was arrested outside the paper’s offices in Kallithea after a prosecutor ordered an immediate preliminary investigation.