Survey shows Greeks are least satisfied in the EU

Greece is the least satisfied nation in the European Union, according to a Eurobarometer survey published Thursday.

More specifically, the survey, conducted between March 17 and 28, showed that just 52 percent of Greeks said they were satisfied with their lives, compared to a 83 percent average for the 28-member bloc.

Only 35 percent of Greeks surveyed said they were satisfied with the financial situation of their households, compared to 71 percent across the EU.

A staggering 98 percent said the state of the country’s economy is bad while one in two Greeks said the country’s financial crisis is not over yet and that it will deteriorate even further.

As for the country’s general situation, 94 percent said it is negative. Just 6 percent said the general situation was positive compared to the 51 percent average for EU member-states.