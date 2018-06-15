The debate which started in the Greek Parliament Thursday on the motion of no confidence in the leftist-led government that was submitted by the conservative New Democracy opposition party offers a very good opportunity to cast ample light on all the aspects of the name deal that was reached between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) – and any prospects opened up by that agreement.

It would be a grave mistake if the debate between the country’s lawmakers were to derail into a counterproductive exchange of barbs and accusations about the present or the past.

If any of the political parties tries to cultivate an atmosphere of division, all it will achieve is damage to the interests of the country.