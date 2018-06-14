ATHEX: Stock growth continues for a third day

Unfazed by the domestic turmoil over the controversial agreement between Athens and Skopje and the no-confidence motion against the government, investors sent local stocks higher for a third day on Thursday, with turnover matching Wednesday’s.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 778.71 points, adding 1.17 percent to Wednesday’s 769.68 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.27 percent to 2,053.22 points, while small-caps edged 0.09 percent lower.

The banks index grew 4 percent as National soared 5.65 percent, Alpha jumped 4.45 percent, Piraeus grabbed 3 percent and Eurobank improved 2.41 percent.

Among other blue chips, Sarantis rose 2.13 percent, Viohalco increased 2 percent and EYDAP climbed 1.92 percent, while GEK Terna contracted 1.37 percent, Jumbo decreased 1.15 percent and Aegean Air gave up 1.02 percent.

In total 64 stocks posted gains, 33 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 48.8 million euros, just up on Wednesday’s 48.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.73 percent to close at 69.07 points.