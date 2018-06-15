Final preparations were under way in Athens and Skopje on Friday for the signing of a historic agreement settling a decades old name dispute between the two Balkan neighbors.

Sunday continued to appear as the most likely day for the signing ceremony, which will take place on the northern shore of Big Prespa Lake, on the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s side of the border.

The agreement will be signed by foreign ministers Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov of Greece and FYROM respectively, in the presence of the countries’ prime ministers, Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN special mediator on the name issue Matthew Nimetz, NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg and the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini have also been invited to attend.