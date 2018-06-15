NEWS |

 
FYROM’s ex-PM dismisses deal as ‘much worse’ than that rejected in 2009

The ex-prime minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Nikola Gruevski, has dismissed the name deal reached by Athens and Skopje as “much worse” than the one his government rejected in 2009.

In a post on his private Facebook account, the former nationalist leader slammed the agreement for including universal use of the new name, “North Macedonia,” and for the fact that it also includes changes to FYROM’s constitution for the removal of clauses that Greece sees as expressing irredentist ambitions.

