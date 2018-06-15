Parliament employee among 11 arrested over attack on police

A worker at Greece’s Parliament has been identified as being among nine Greek and two foreign suspects arrested in downtown Athens on Friday morning over an attack on a riot police unit in the Exarchia district, according to police sources.

The arrests were made after dozen or so assailants pelted officers on duty outside the offices of the PASOK party on Harilaou Trikoupi Street with homemade firebombs and rocks in an attack that started shortly before 6 a.m.

Police chased the hooded attackers around the streets of Exarchia and managed to corner the 11 suspects in a shop on the district’s main square.