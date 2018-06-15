Kammenos calls for criminal charges against neo-Nazi lawmaker

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who also heads the junior party in Greece’s coalition, Independent Greeks (ANEL), has asked for criminal charges to be brought against a lawmaker with the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party.

The ANEL chief called on Parliament to lift the immunity from prosecution of Golden Dawn MP Constantinos Barbarousis, who earlier on Friday had called on the army to “arrest Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Panos Kammenos and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos in order to prevent this treason,” in relation to the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).



Barbarousis’s comments prompted Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis to call an emergency meeting of the House presidents that banned Golden Dawn from all sessions relating to the no-confidence motion.

Barbarousis’s claims were an “open call for a coup,” with the support of the neo-Nazi party, which is deliberately trying to incite violent public reaction in the coming days, Voutsis said.