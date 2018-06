Australian rock legend Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds are headlining this year’s Ejekt Fetsival at Plateia Nerou (Water Square) in Palaio Faliro on Athens’s southern coast, in a lineup that also includes English rockers Editors and Wolf Alice, and American act Protomartyr in its first appearance in Greece. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets, which are selling out fast, start at 50 euros from www.viva.gr and tel 11876.