Kronos Quartet | Athens | June 19

Filmmakers Sam Green and Joe Bini present a “live documentary” on the Kronos Quartet, the Grammy-winning American strings ensemble founded in 1973 which boasts more than 1.5 million record sales. The performance at the opera stage of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center is called “A Thousand Thoughts” and sees Green presenting the quartet’s history through narratives and archival material, as the ensemble performs live. Admission to the event on Tuesday, June 19, is free of charge, but pre-registration is required at www.tickethouse.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org